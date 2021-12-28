PKL Preview: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors; Timings, where to watch, what to watch out for

It’s going to be a repeat of the 2019 final on Thursday when the defending champions Bengal Warriors take on Dabang Delhi KC.

Delhi are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far with two wins and a tie but in Warriors, they will face a side slowly gaining in momentum.

How are the teams faring so far in the tournament

After three matches, Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors have looked the best sides in Season 8, continuing where they left off in 2019. Naveen ‘Express’ Kumar has looked his dynamic best picking up three Super 10s in as many matches for Delhi while captain Maninder Singh is slowly looking his very best for Bengal.

Delhi’s biggest concern going into the match will be their reliance on Naveen. Barring Vijay, there has not been a lot of raiding assistance, with Ajay Thakur rarely venturing into the opposition’s side. In the defence, the error-prone combination of Manjeet Chhillar and Jeeva Kumar will be a worry. The Kabaddi stalwarts have looked too eager on the mat this season and cost Delhi dearly.

Both Maninder Singh and Nabibakhsh impressed in the raids for the Warriors despite their loss to Bengaluru Bulls in the previous match. The repeat of Season 7 final has all the makings of a high-intensity encounter.

Match Timings 7.30pm (IST)

Where to watch The match can be watched on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 02:38 PM IST