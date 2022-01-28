PKL Preview: Dabang Delhi to battle Gujarat Giants, Bengal Warriors lock horns with Telugu Titans

Dabang Delhi K.C. will be hoping their experienced stars can halt their bad run of form when they take on Gujarat Giants in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Naveen Kumar's long absence has definitely hampered Delhi's plans. They dominated the initial stages of the league but are now fighting to stay in the top four. They have lost three of their last five matches.

Sandeep Narwal and Vijay have been the only reliable performers with the former showing his brute strength to help Delhi stay in the fight.

Against Gujarat, Narwal will have to be in top form once again. The unpredictability of his raiding style and his ability to think like a defender makes him a wily character on the mat.

Coach Manpreet Singh will know that his Gujarat side still requires a lot of tweaking, especially in the raiding department. Rakesh S has been the sole consistent raider in their ranks which should force the management into making changes.

The second game of the day will see Bengal Warriors lock horns with Telugu Titans.

The Warriors will need a flawless second half of the season to ensure they remain in a position to defend their title after a jittery start.

Captain Maninder Singh has led from the front with multiple Super 10s, but his teammates have often failed to support. Luckily, his star Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh is slowly starting to find form.

If he can provide enough backup to Maninder, Bengal will be a formidable team, especially with Ran Singh adding much-needed stability in defence.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, have just one victory in the entire season. With Siddharth Desai and Rajnish still nursing injuries, the raiding responsibilities will once again fall on the shoulders of Adarsh T and Ankit Beniwal.

Both have shown glimpses of their immense potential, but the Titans will need more consistency to stay in the games.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 02:33 PM IST