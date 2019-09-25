PKL 2019, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Match 106: Match predictions, Dream11, when and where to watch Live telecast

Bengal Warriors will take on Telugu Titans in match number 106 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 on Wednesday (September 25) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match ended in a tie when these two teams last met earlier in the league.

After more than two months and over 100 matches of high-octane action, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2019 has already witnessed thrilling matches and exceptional individual performances. The seventh season of PKL, which kicked-off on July 20, has completed 105 of the 135 scheduled matches so far. With a break on Tuesday, the competition is all set to resume with Wednesday’s clash between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors.

Match Preview:

With 11 wins in 18 matches, Bengal Warriors have already qualified for the playoffs. Although, the team from Kolkata will still be looking to register another victory to re-affirm their position on the points table. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, have been already ousted from the playoffs contention race by winning only four of their 16 games so far. The Titans, however, will be looking to salvage some pride in their remaining fixtures. The last time these two teams played each other was on August 12, 2019, during the fourth leg of the ongoing edition. In a closely contested game, both sides scored 29 points each to end the game in a thrilling tie.

Match Prediction

The pressure will be on Telugu Titans as they will desperately try to lift themselves from the lower half of the table. Bengal Warriors may rest some key players and test their bench strength.

Predicted Starting 7 and Dream 11:

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Sukesh Hedge (R)

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Abozar Mighani (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder).

My Dream11: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Siddharth Desai (R), Jeeva Kumar (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D).

When and Where to watch:

The battle will start from 7:30 pm (IST) and it will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Gold, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The online live streaming of the game will be available on Hotstar app.