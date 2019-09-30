PKL 2019, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi, Match 115: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Match Preview

It will be a clash between top-ranked Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, in match number 115 of the ongoing season of Pro Kabaddi League at Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Monday, September 30.

When both these sides met earlier this season, the match ended in a thrilling 30-30 tie. The Warriors come off a close 40-39 win over the Telugu Titans. Delhi meanwhile thrashed Puneri Paltan 60-40.

Dabang Delhi team

Dabang Delhi played a thrilling tie against Bengal Warriors when these two teams last met in the season. The Joginder Singh-led team are well on course for their maiden title as they have put on a dominant show this season. The Delhi outfit has won 14 out of 18 matches, lost just two matches, and played a couple of draws.

Bengal Warriors Team

The Maninder Singh-led side must be upbeat with yet another one-point win over Telugu Titans which also helped them to climb at the top of the table. However, Dabang Delhi's win over Patna Pirates meant Warriors had to go back to the second spot. Warriors have consolidated their position at the second spot in the points table and the match between the table toppers would be an interesting one.

Starting 7's:

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Chandran Ranjit and Anil Kumar.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All-rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Sukesh Hedge (R).

Dream 11:

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Naveen Kumar, Maninder Singh, Vijay, Sukesh Hegde, Rinku Narwal, Anil Kumar and Jeeva Kumar.

Captain: Maninder Singh, Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Naveen Kumar, Maninder Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Joginder Narwal, Anil Kumar, Sunil Manik Dubile and Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Captain: Naveen Kumar, Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.