 'Pitch Perfect From Champions': New Zealand Women's Cricket Team Treat Fans to Musical Performance After Lifting Women's T20 World Cup; Video
New Zealand women beat South Africa Women by 32 runs in the final

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/X

It was a night to remember for the New Zealand women’s cricket team as they finally laid their hands on the Women’s T20 World Cup title on Sunday with 32 run win over South Africa Women. Having come closer in previous editions, the team led by Sophie Devine finally achieved their goal.

Player of the Match Amelia Kerr made the evening even more special as she led the team into a musical performance after the presentation ceremony. In the video, Kerr is seen playing the guitar while the rest of the players sang song which had a deep connection to their culture. ICC share the video on social media with caption ' Pitch perfect from the champions'

NZ-W vs SA-W match highlights

The Proteas women were looking to make history by lifting the T20 World Cup. After electing to field, South Africa Women restricted New Zealnd Women to 158/5 in their 20 overs. New Zealand started aggressively, with the in-form openers looking to score quickly. However, South Africa’s bowlers managed to contain the momentum, picking up wickets at regular intervals.

New Zealand entered the tournament on the back of 10 losses. However they played excellent cricket throughout the tournament. The white ferns played excellent cricket to beat every side except Australia, who were shocked in the semi-final by South Africa.

Despite an opening stand of 51 runs by Laura Woolvardt and Tanzim Brits, New Zealand kept the pressure on the opposition. South Africa lost their next 9 wickets for 71 runs. Rosemary Mair was the pick of the bowlers as she picked up three wickets for 25 runs.

