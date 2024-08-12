'Pichli Seat Pe Baithke Drive Karega?': Pak-American Businessman TROLLED For Gifting Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Suzuki Alto

Arshad Nadeem. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Track and field athlete Arshad Nadeem has given Pakistan a lot to cheer about as he bagged the country's first Olympic gold in the Athletics in Paris. Among all the gifts and awards that he has received, Pakistani-American businessman Ali Sheikhani's announcement of a brand new Alto has invited trolls as fans feel the 27-year-old won't fit in, given his weight (95 KG) and height 1.9m.

Nadeem ended Pakistan's long-standing Olympic medal drought with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, thereby clinching gold. While defending champion and his Indian counterpart Neeraj Chopra was the firm favourite, Nadeem proved to be head and shoulders above him. Wishes poured from all walks of the country as Nadeem clinched the first gold for Pakistan in Athletics.

Arshad Nadeem's father hugging him after he reached airport. Must be the best moment of his life after all he supported his son to chase his dream and now his son has won an Olympics gold medal.

This is what we call a happy ending.

The Pakistani athlete visibly grew emotional as he won. In a another video surfaced on Saturday, Nadeem was mobbed by fans outside Pakistani embassy in Paris. He was also welcomed at Lahore airport via a water cannon.

Fans feel if Nadeem had belonged to India, Anand Mahindra would have gifted him a XUV700.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to the development:

Pechli seat par baith kay drive karay ga :) it’s a big man for such a small car :) 🚗 but better than nothing. — Tauseef Satti (@TazzSatti) August 12, 2024

Alto mein kahan baithegaa ? Uper? — OMKAR🇮🇳 (@OMLM10) August 12, 2024

Kya mazak uda rha ess bande ka, alto kyun de rha. — Guru Das (@gurudas83) August 12, 2024

Hamare yaha gharpe baithe nalle berozgar bhi Alto na le gift me 😭 — Ninda Turtle (@NindaTurtles) August 12, 2024

Alto??? Why? Could not find anything cheaper?!? 🤔



It is your first Gold! Get something worthy of it! — Jyothish N Pillai (@JyothishNPillai) August 12, 2024

India bhej do bhai use.@anandmahindra sir will gift him XUV700. — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) August 12, 2024

Alto bc kam se kam fortuner to do 😭 — Govind7 (@govind_12_) August 12, 2024

This is an Insult .. he deserves BMW or Audi — Rahul jain (@rahuljain1386) August 12, 2024

"I was even confident of throwing beyond 92.97m" - Arshad Nadeem

Following his performance, Nadeem thanked everyone who kept him in their prayers and credited his fitness for the performance he gave. He also vowed to work harder moving forward and target throwing breaking his own record. As quoted by NDTV, he stated:

"I am thankful to the nation. Everyone prayed for me, and I was hopeful of doing well. Over the years, I got a knee injury and recovered, and worked hard on my fitness. I was even confident of throwing beyond 92.97m, but that throw was enough for me to get the gold. I will continue to work hard and give my best in the days and months to come. I am planning to throw beyond this mark as well."