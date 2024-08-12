 'Pichli Seat Pe Baithke Drive Karega?': Pak-American Businessman TROLLED For Gifting Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Suzuki Alto
Track and field athlete Arshad Nadeem has given Pakistan a lot to cheer about as he bagged the country's first Olympic gold in the Athletics in Paris.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Arshad Nadeem. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Track and field athlete Arshad Nadeem has given Pakistan a lot to cheer about as he bagged the country's first Olympic gold in the Athletics in Paris. Among all the gifts and awards that he has received, Pakistani-American businessman Ali Sheikhani's announcement of a brand new Alto has invited trolls as fans feel the 27-year-old won't fit in, given his weight (95 KG) and height 1.9m.


The Pakistani athlete visibly grew emotional as he won. In a another video surfaced on Saturday, Nadeem was mobbed by fans outside Pakistani embassy in Paris. He was also welcomed at Lahore airport via a water cannon.

Fans feel if Nadeem had belonged to India, Anand Mahindra would have gifted him a XUV700.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to the development:

"I was even confident of throwing beyond 92.97m" - Arshad Nadeem

Following his performance, Nadeem thanked everyone who kept him in their prayers and credited his fitness for the performance he gave. He also vowed to work harder moving forward and target throwing breaking his own record. As quoted by NDTV, he stated:

"I am thankful to the nation. Everyone prayed for me, and I was hopeful of doing well. Over the years, I got a knee injury and recovered, and worked hard on my fitness. I was even confident of throwing beyond 92.97m, but that throw was enough for me to get the gold. I will continue to work hard and give my best in the days and months to come. I am planning to throw beyond this mark as well."

