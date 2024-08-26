'Pichle 5 Saalon Se Kuch Nahi Seekha': Kamran Akmal Tears Apart Pakistan Team After Shocking Test Loss To Bangladesh In Rawalpindi; Video

Former Pakistan keeper-batter Kamran Akmal has shredded Pakistan team management after their shocking loss to Bangladesh in the first of the two Tests in Rawalpindi. The retired cricketer reckons Mohammad Rizwan's half-century prevented an innings defeat for Pakistan and lamented their inability to learn nothing over these years.

Pakistan remain winless in their last nine home Tests, dating back to the series against Australia in early 2022. Having lost 3-0 to England in late 2022, Shan Masood and his men hit a new low on Sunday as Pakistan sustained their maiden Test defeat to Bangladesh and the first-ever by 10 wickets on home soil.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Akmal said the defeat to Bangladesh will take plenty of years to recover him, elaborating:

"Ye to Rizwan ne 50 kiya aur scoreboard chalaya warna innings se haarte. Ye itni buri haar hai ki bhooli nahi jaegi. Aap kisi ka bura sochoge to aapke saath bhi bura hi hoga. Aapne pichle 5 saalon se kuch nahi seekha. Aap Zimbabwe se haar gaye. Pichle saal aap Asia Cup se baahar ho gaye th. Abhi aap itna zaleel hue hain world cup me, Pakistan cricket ka mazaak ban chuka hai globally."

(Had Rizwan not scored a 50 and ran the scoreboard, you've would've lost by an innings. You haven't learned anything in the last 5 years. You lost to Zimbabwe. Last year, you were eliminated from Asia Cup. You were humiliated at the T20 World Cup. Made a complete mockery of Pakistan cricket)

"Bangladesh were worthy winners" - Shan Masood

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood said at the post-match presentation that the hosts had committed plenty of mistakes and didn't deserve to win. He explained:

"As a team, we made a lot of mistakes over the four days and Bangladesh were worthy winners. They were very disciplined in their batting. We gave them a few chances as well when Mehidy and Mushfiqur [Rahim] were playing. As a bowling unit where we lost the game was the second new ball. That's where we could have imposed ourselves on the game and let ourselves down."

Rawalpindi will also host the second Test from August 30 - September 3.