Sports

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 03:45 PM IST

Photos: Bumrah, Pant, Saha, Shami in action as Team India train in Centurion ahead of South Africa Tests

FPJ Web Desk
Rishabh Pant dives during training | ANI

The Indian cricket team is quickly getting into the groove and acclimatising to the Centurion climate as it begins its quest to win its maiden Test series in South Africa, commencing at the SuperSport Park on Boxing Day (December 26).

On Tuesday, the players seen upping their competitive spirit, indulging in a long practice session — their second so far — and picking chief coach Rahul Dravid's brains.

With Dravid speaking about the virtues of "quality practice" and "good intensity" in the first training session, his wards showed true intent on Monday with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant seen taking a giant leap to his left to pouch a difficult catch, while Wriddhiman Saha, too, took his stance behind the stumps.

Here are some photos of the training session:

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami | ANI

Chesteshwar Pujara

Chesteshwar Pujara | Photo: ANI

KL Rahul

KL Rahul | Photo: ANI

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah | Photo: ANI

Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha | Photo: ANI

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj | Photo: ANI

