Photo shoots to meeting UK Queen; check out India’s full pre-World Cup 2019 schedule

Indian cricket team took their flight to England on Wednesday to participate in ICC World Cup 2019. The 15-men squad under skipper Virat Kohli will be playing two warm-up games against New Zealand and Bangladesh on May 25 and May 28 respectively.

Apart from the matches, the Indian team will also be part of some other activities before their first match against South Africa. These events will include photo shoots, ICC workshops, training, press conferences and meeting the Queen. Below is the full pre-World Cup 2019 schedule of Indian team before the start of the World Cup 2019.

May 22: Departing from Mumbai Airport.

May 22: Arriving in London, England.

May 23: Rest day. Meeting of team management and entire team. The meeting will discuss about the schedule of activities over next eight days.

May 24: Training session at Oval. Media interaction of all team captains. Photo shoots, anti-doping and anti-corruption workshops with ICC.

May 25: 1st Warm-up game against New Zealand. The match will be played at Oval and will start from 3 PM (IST)

May 26: Indian team will depart to Cardiff through team bus. Rest day.

May 27: Training at Sophia Gardens. Press conference. Meeting of support staff with Indian team management and senior players.

May 28: 2nd Warm-up match against Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens. The match will start from 3 PM (IST).

May 29: Team will depart for Southampton. Skipper Virat Kohli to go to Buckingham palace, London as all team captains are scheduled to meet Queen Elizabeth II.

May 30: Rest in Southampton.

May 31: First pre-World Cup training sesion to start. This will be followed by a press conference.

India will play the first match of World Cup 2019 against South Africa on June 5.