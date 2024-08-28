'Petrol Daalke Aag Laga Do..': Fans Troll PCB For Using Fan-Tastic Method To Dry Pitch Before Pak Vs Ban 2nd Test in Rawalpindi

Image: X

The Pakistan Cricket Board has yet again come under scanner for their bizarre method of preparing a pitch for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test at Rawalpindi.

A photo has emerged on social media in which table fans are kept on either side of the pitch to dry the 22-yard strip and neutralise the wetness on the surface.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Due to rain in Rawalpindi, the ground staff are finding it difficult to maintain the wicket. The pitch has a green look that will be helpful for the pacers due to moisture created by the rain.

Keeping in mind that there are likely chances of extra wetness, the groundsmen are using every trick in the book to dry up the pitch as quickly as possible.

Here's how the fans have reacted to Pakistan's latest tactic to dry surface.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan looks to salvage pride against Bangladesh

Pakistan has already lost the 1st Test at this same venue to Bangladesh by 10 wickets just a couple of days back. Taking lessons from the opening test defeat, Pakistan have recalled their mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed to the squad ahead of the second Test.

Top-order batter Kamran Ghulam was also called up to the team. Aamer Jamal who was released from the squad to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore and work on his fitness was also called back to the team. This time around the home team would look to turn things around and salvage some pride.