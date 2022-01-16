Pesi Shroff’s Miracle wins 8th race on the trot with Villoo Poonawalla Indian Oaks

Wonder filly Miracle smashed the field to win in the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks Gr 1 making it her 8th win on the trot at the Mahalaxmi race course in Mumbai on Sunday.

Coming from the stable of Pesi Shroff's filly, Miracle was making her maiden run in the distance of 2400m, and proved she is special.

And all this saw her help champion trainer Pesi Shroff canter away with four winners, on the day when five favourites obliged in a card of nine races.

The star filly made it look like a contest between a hare and four tortoises in this field for five runners. It was Animous who was pace-setter as she held onto the lead till the home stretch, but once Miracle hit the front there was no one to match her strides as she was home lots to spare (over fourth lengths). Miracle was well guided by jockey P S Chouhan.

Results

Selections

1. The Marchetta Plate Div-1 (1400m): 1. SunLord, 2. Vikramaditya, 3. On Va Danser

2. The Homi Mody Trophy (2000m): 1. Giant Star, 2. Truly Epic, 3. Victorious

3. The Thumbelina Plate (1400m): 1. Supernatural, 2. Liam, 3. Hooves Of Thunder

4. The Uttam Singh Trophy (2400m): 1. Kamaria, 2. Botero, 3. Brazos

5. The Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup (Gr.3; 2000m): 1, Chopin, 2. Chieftan, 3. Zarak

6. The P D Avasia Trophy(1400m): 1. Petronia, 2. Multistarrer, 3. Superleggera

7. The Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr.1; 2400m): 1. Miracle, 2. Aah Bella, 3. Animous

8. The Tricumdas Dwarkadas Trophy (1200m): 1. Nothing To Worry (2), 2. Dragoness (1), 3. World Is One (5)

9. The Marchetta Plate Div-2 (1400m): 1. Full Of Grace, 2. Cherished, 3. Polaris

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 08:03 PM IST