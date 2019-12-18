Perfect Football family: Cristiano posted stunning picture with girlfriend and son from Chirstmas dinner party

The star captioned the picture, "About last night #ChristmasDinner #finoallafine." The trio looks spectacular as always in the photograph. The footballer can be seen wearing a black blazer with a turtleneck black tee. Rodriguez wore a Navy blue jumper-kind dress with a statement belt and a bag. Ronaldo’s son wore a black and grey jacket with ripped jeans and white shoes to complete the look.

During the party, Ronaldo was seen chatting with Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini and others.

Ronaldo, who plays for Italian club Juventus now, has played for Manchester United before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009. Juventus recently suffered a loss against Lazio in the Serie A 2019-20 game after which Ronaldo had an amazing comeback with a 3-1 victory against Udinese, of which the footballer scored two.

Juventus will be facing Sampdoria in their next game in the Serie A 2019-20 football tournament. The team has 39 points with them. The team celebrated Christmas at their traditional dinner party.

With inputs from Agencies.