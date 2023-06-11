Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Completes Treble With 1-0 Win Over Inter Milan In Champions League Final

Pep Guardiola with the Champions League trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

Manchester City became only the second team to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season, following in the footsteps of Manchester United, winning the treble on Saturday at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Pep Guardiola achieved the unique accomplishment as Rodri's only goal for the City in their 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

Aside from Rodri's 68th minute, two stunning saves from goalkeeper Ederson also proved pivotal in the City matching arch-rivals Manchester United to win the treble. It was by no means an easy win as City's chances took a massive hit when Kevin de Bruyne went off injured in the second half and it was the second time he perished during a Champions League final with the game in jeopardy.

Erling Haaland tried to hit a goal in the first half, but the shot was saved by the opposition goalkeeper. Ederson made an agonisingly brilliant save Lautaro Martinez tried to score one from a narrow angle, bringing Guardiola despair. Rodri finally broke the deadlock, thanks to a pass from Akanji through to Bernardo Silva, whose cut-back deflected into the path of the Spainard. The Spanish mid-fielder bent it beyond the two Inter Milan defenders into the corner of the net.

Romelu Lukaku was deprived of a goal despite a sensational header as Ederson made a stunning save to ensure there was no anti-climatic finish.

"It was written in the stars this season" - Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that a 0-0 result in the first half left them slightly troubled, but felt it was a matter of patience. Nevertheless, the 52-year-old acknowledged that the win was destined. As quoted by Sky Sports, he stated:

"The first half we were so anxious. We could not find the free man, John Stones. But it was a question of being patient. I said at half-time, last time, in Porto [in the 2021 Champions League final], we were 1-0 down, now it is 0-0. We adjusted some things but you have to be lucky in this competition. At the end, Ederson, they mis-hit it, they could draw, and then maybe Phil [Foden] could score the second one. This competition is a coin [toss]. But we were there. I think it was written in the stars this season that it belonged to us and we did it."