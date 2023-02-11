Pep Guardiola slams 19 Premier League clubs for condemning Manchester City: 'Innocent until proven guilty'

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola came out all guns blazing defending the integrity of his club. Pep said he was convinced the club was innocent of all charges of flouting financial fair play regulations.

Condemned before defending ourselves

Speaking to the press for the first time since Manchester City were accused of breaches of financial fair-play rules for the period 2009-2018 by the Premier League earlier this week, Guardiola said his "first thought is we've already been condemned."

"My thought is that we have already been condemned," the City manager argued. "Since Monday it is like what happened with UEFA. The club proved that they were completely innocent, why should I think right now, with just charges of suggestions... You have to understand that the 19 teams of the Premier League are accusing us without opportunity to defend ourselves. You know exactly on what side I am.

Conspiracy by rivals?

“Nine teams – Burnl

ey, Wolves, Leicester, Newcastle, Spurs, Arsenal, United, Liverpool, Chelsea – [wrote a letter wanting us] out of the Champions League, that they wanted that. Will it stop now? It’s not because of Uefa but since Abu Dhabi took over, since day one it was like that. Like Julius Caesar, they [the other clubs] are not in this world, not enemies or friends, just interests. It is the same [now]: we have to be out of the Champions League, now we have to go to League Two or maybe the Conference.”

"We are lucky we live in a society where everybody is innocent until proven guilty. We didn't have this opportunity. (People say) we are already guilty. I think we have good lawyers but the Premier League - supported by 19 teams - are going to take good lawyers too. If we are not innocent we will accept what the judge or Premier League decide, but what happens if it's the same as UEFA and we are innocent? What happens to restore our damage?"

I'm not leaving

Guardiola was asked about his previous statement that he would walk away if City’s executive had lied to him. “When they defended the accusation from Uefa, the club proved we were completely innocent,” he said. “Why should we not think right now the same when we are being condemned from charges and suggestions? You have to understand that between 19 teams of the Premier League is accusing us without the latest opportunity to defend. My chairman [Khaldoon al-Mubarak], my CEO [Ferran Soriano], my people, explain everything [so] you know exactly on what side I am.”

If found guilty, City face a range of punishments, ranging from a fine, to having points docked, or even relegation from the Premier League.

Innocent after UEFA charges

The club had a ban for breaking UEFA's financial fair-play regulations overturned by the Court of Arbitration in Sport in 2020 and the current investigation is expected to last for at least a year before any conclusions are reached, leaving an atmosphere of uncertainty over Man City's future.



"What is going to happen? I don't know. We think we have good lawyers and I know we are going to defend our position."

"This happened with UEFA, it is the same: the same articles, the same accusations. We will defend ourselves like what happened in the UEFA situation. The court will dictate what happens." I am fully convinced that we will be innocent," Guardiola said.

When asked if the charges could affect his future at the club, Guardiola gave a clear answer: "I am not moving from this seat, I can assure you. I want to stay more than ever," he insisted.

The coach also made it clear he believes other clubs are behind the charges.

"Of course - it is the Premier League," he explained.