'People Dared Me To Try': KKR Pacer Harshit Rana On Giving Virat Kohli Flying Kiss Send-Off In IPL 2024

Harshit Rana. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana revealed that he was dared to the flying-kiss celebration against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli in IPL 2024. However, the right-arm pacer claimed that he holds immense respect for Kohli and that he is one player who he wouldn't do it to.

Rana's flying-kiss celebration after dismissing SunRisers Hyderabad opener Mayank Agarwal right on his face courted controversy due to the nature of the send-off. He also paid the price for it, copping a 60 per cent fine and vowed never to do it again.

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, Rana claimed:

"I am telling you. I didn't pre-determine that I'll go and do it in the first match. And even in the second game. People dared me to try and do it in the RCB match. But I didn't tease him [Kohli]. I have respect for him. I have respect for every player, but no, I wouldn't do it in front of him."

"It happened instinctively and it came out" - Harshit Rana

Rana further claimed that he didn't plan and do it against Mayank Agarwal and revealed to have later spoken to the opener that there were no hard feelings.

"I didn't deliberately do it – the flying kiss. When I took the wicket of Mayank bhaiya… actually when he hit the ball in the air, I got close to him during my follow-through. It happened instinctively and it came out. The cameraman focussed on it well. I met him [Mayank] again in the final and told him there was no malice. He understood. He and I have had this equation."

The Delhi-born cricketer was the 2nd highest wicket-taker for the Knight Riders in IPL 2024 with 19 wickets in 13 matches at 20.15 as the franchise lifted its 3rd title.