'Pehalwano ke ghar ek nanha pehalwan': Twitterati bless Geeta Phogat and Pawan Saroha's newborn son

Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat and husband Pawan Saroha were blessed with their firstborn son on Tuesday. The couple tied the knot in November, 2016. She wrote, "HELLO BOY !! WELCOME TO THE WORLD ! He is here we are so much in love please give him your love and blessings. He made our life perfect now. Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born. Date - 24-12-2019"
Babita Phogat, Geeta's sister, also a wrestler tweeted her heartfelt wishes. "Congratulations, sister, on your newborn baby. I wish your new bundle of joy a long life full of happiness, fun, laughter and love. May he meet with love, success and happiness in each and every step he takes in life", tweeted Babita.
"You just penned down your new legacy with this beautiful baby", added Babita.
Hina Khan, Geeta's co-contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, congratulated her friend. "Congratulations Geetaaaaaa my friend. I can’t express how happy I am. God bless the little one. hope u are ok. Take good care of yourself. Congratulations to you and Pawan #DhakadMommyKaDhakadBeta", wrote Hina.
Many others took to social media congratulating the couple on this auspicious event.
