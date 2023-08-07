PCB Appoints Former Pakistan Captain Inzamam-ul-Haq As Men's Chief Selector

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday appointed former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq as the new chief selector of the men's national team. This will be Inzamam's second stint as the chief selector after serving at the post from 2016 to 2019.

Inzamam's first assignment as the chief selector will be to announce the Pakistan squad for the upcoming three-ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka starting August 12.

He will then have to name the squads for the Asia Cup 2023 and the ODI World Cup in India.

More details to follow...

