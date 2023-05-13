 PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Prabhsimran hits fifty after Punjab cross 100
PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: The Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Follow our Live Blog for latest updates and scores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Prabhsimran Singh hits fifty off 42 balls, this is his second half-century of IPL 2023. PBKS 109/3 (14 overs)

WICKET! Liam Livingstone b Ishant 4 (5 balls). PBKS 32/2 in 4.1 ovs

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan c Rossouw b Ishant 7 (5 balls). PBKS 10/1 in 1.2 ovs

Delhi Capitals Subs: Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel

Punjab Kings Subs: Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

13 May 2023 07:10 PM IST

The Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali

