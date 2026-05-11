PBKS Vs DC: Axar Patel Wins Toss, Opts To Field First In Dharamsala As Delhi Makes 5 Changes In Playoffs Hunt

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has won the toss and opted to field first at Dharamsala on Monday. Patel has made five changes to the side, with the likes of Sahil Parakh, David Miller and Madhav Tiwari coming in. PBKS have handed a debut to Ben Dwarshius for Lockie Ferguson, who misses out with injury.

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PBKS vs DC Playing XIs

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Sharma