Payyade SC Chase 80 Comfortably Despite Utung Thakur's Blazing Start.

Payyade Sports Club won the Members Premier League cricket title at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivli, recently, beating Shreeji Strikers by five wickets in the final.

Batting first, Shreeji Strikers posted 79/5 in the stipulated six overs with Utung Thakur top scoring with a 13-ball 35. In reply, Dishant Dhedia’s 10-ball 33 not out saw Payyade SC achieve the target in 5.2 overs.

In the women’s final, Shreeji Strikers beat Urvi Homeground by 62 runs. The Shreeji Strikers ladies hammered a whopping 151/1 off their six over, thanks mainly to Kshama Patekar’s 20-ball 68. In reply, Urvi Homeground could only manage 89/4 with Purnima Pandagle leading the team’s scoring charts with 56 of 16 balls. Shreeji’s Naisha Shetty picked 3-25.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik was the chief guest and gave away the prizes along with MCA Apex Council member Bhushan Patil.