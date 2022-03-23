Paul Pogba says he experienced depression under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he experienced depression after falling out with Jose Mourinho when the latter was in charge at Old Trafford.

The France FIFA World Cup winner, 29, had a difficult relationship with Mourinho who was sacked as United manager in December 2018.

"I've experienced depression many times in my career, but you don't talk about it," he told La Figaro.

"Sometimes, you don't know you're depressed, you only want to isolate yourself, be alone, and these are signs that don't deceive.

"Personally, it started when I was with Jose Mourinho in Manchester. You ask yourself questions, wonder if you're at fault, because you have never lived moments like these in your life."

