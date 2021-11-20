Paul Pogba could be out for THREE MONTHS, reveals Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solsjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that midfielder Paul Pogba's thigh injury, which he picked up on France international duty, could rule him out for three months.

Pogba had limped out of a routine training session and there were fears he could take between eight and ten weeks to recover, but that was before United had the chance to look closer at him.

Solskjaer confessed that such a quick return is possible, but he stressed that injuries of this nature usually take a little longer to heal up.

“Yes, I would say it will be (months rather than weeks),” Solskjaer told The Times. “It was a disappointing injury for Paul, a disappointing time for him.

“Sometimes you hope and have your fingers crossed for six or seven weeks but the worst case scenario is ten,11, 12 weeks with muscle injuries like this.”

Pogba has travelled to Dubai for his rehab work, posting pictures to update fans on his progress.

Solskjaer continued: “I’m sure Paul is determined to give his best when he comes back. He’s already started his recovery. He has a big mentality and the personality to come back is strong. Hopefully just after Christmas we can see him.”

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 04:09 PM IST