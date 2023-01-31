Pathaan fever grips Team India as cricketers watch SRK's blockbuster in Ahmedabad ahead of 3rd T20I vs NZ

The Indian cricket team is busy preparing for the third T20 international against New Zealand in Ahmedabad but just before the action takes place on the field, the Men in Blue chose to unwind before the final game by catching up on the latest Bollywood film Pathaan.

Pathaan fever has gripped the entire world and the Indian cricketers also got caught up in it.

Pathaan on a record-breaking spree

The Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer action film is breaking all Box Office records in India and abroad, ever since its release on January 25.

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, the film has collected a whopping ₹591 crore ($72.09 million) in worldwide gross in just 7 days.

It has collected ₹367 crore from India and ₹224 crore from overseas markets, and is well on its way to become one of the highest grossing films of all time in the country.

Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav also decided to be a part of the buzz by catching up on the film.

Why is Team India in Ahmedabad?

India levelled the three-match series 1-1 against New Zealand after winning the second T20I by 6 wickets in Lucknow.

The hosts had lost the series opener by 21 runs in Ranchi but bounced back in the next game to level the equation.

The final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera from 7 pm IST.

