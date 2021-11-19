e-Paper Get App

Congress to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' tomorrow 'in recognition of consistent & spirited fight of farmers'
Updated on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 04:35 PM IST

Pat Cummins front runner as Twitter speculates next Aussie captain to lead in upcoming Ashes series

Although, Paine is expected to retain his spot in the Australian side for the upcoming Ashes series, the development has now left plenty of question marks regarding his potential replacement for the impending series against arch rivals England.
FPJ Web Desk
Pat Cummins | AFP

Tim Paine has resigned as the captain of Australian Test team after being investigated by Cricket Australia over sending a co-worker an explicit image of himself along with a string of lewd messages.

Here's who the fans on Twitter feel can be the next Australian captain for the upcoming Ashes series.

Pat Cummins

The vice-captain of the Australian team and of the most experienced players in the side, Pat Cummins is the front runner to replace Tim Paine as the captain of the baggy greens.

Interestingly, Cummins had just recently addressed the potential of taking over the captaincy - completely unaware of the events that were about to be unfolded.

“I guess so – I’ve been in the role for a couple of years now...I’ll be ready if I have to," he said.

Besides, Cummins has also been endorsed by several former greats like Dennis Lillee and Steve Waugh for the top job.

Steve Smith

A former skipper of the Australian side, Steve Smith could also be handed over the role back after being stripped of the honour back in 2018 due to the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Smith, along with opener David Warner, were both suspended for an year for their involvement in the incident, with Warner being prohibited from taking over that role ever again.

Since, Cricket Australia has a very little time in hand ahead of crucial Ashes series, they may bank on one of their most experience player. The move could be a controversial one, but cannot be completely ruled out.

Marnus Labuschagne

Although an unlikely option, there's no doubt Marnus Labuschagne can be seen in this role in the future. His performance in the recent years has made him the blue eyed boy of the Australian fans and there are all possibilities that he may get the role in the future. For now, he might be roped in as the vice-captain, as Cricket Australia might look to groom him into a future skipper.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 04:35 PM IST
