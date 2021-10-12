Pat Cummins and fiance Becky Boston announce birth of their baby boy; watch video

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins on Tuesday announced that he and his fiancée Becky Boston welcomed their first child on Friday, 8th October, 2021.

The Australian vice-captain took to social media and announced the arrival of his little bundle of joy through an adorable video that also featured the first glimpse of his newborn whom the gorgeous couple named 'Albie'.

Cummins wrote on his Instagram handle: “Albie Boston Cummins. On Friday, Becky and I welcomed our gorgeous boy Albie into the world. We couldn’t be more besotted.”

The 28-year old pacer, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, withdrew from the UAE leg of the tournament this year to stay with his partner for the birth of their first child and New Zealand bowler Tim Southee was roped in as his replacement for the remainder of the tournament.

KRR had signed Cummins for a jaw-dropping price of 15.50 crore rupees during the 2020 auctions and the lethal speed merchant till the first leg claimed 21 wickets for the franchise.

With doubts over Australia's regular test skipper Tim Paine's availability for the Ashes series starting this December, Cummins could lead the team against England. Paine went under surgery in Hobart last month to treat a neck injury.

