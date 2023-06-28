'Partied All Night And Scored 250': Ishant Sharma Makes Big Revelation About Former Indian Captain

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma made an interesting revelation about his close friend and teammate Virat Kohli, during a U-19 match in Kolkata. Despite partying all night, Kohli managed to score an incredible 250 runs the following day. Ishant and Kohli have shared a bond since their U-19 cricket days, and this incident highlights Kohli's exceptional performance and resilience.

In an interview on Ranveer Allahbadia's Beer Biceps podcast, Ishant Sharma spoke highly of Virat Kohli's transformation over the years. According to Ishant, one of the remarkable aspects of Kohli's journey is his physical transformation since 2012. He mentioned that Kohli has taken his fitness and overall well-being to a whole new level, thanks to his mental strength and commitment to maintaining a healthy diet. This change in approach has undoubtedly contributed to Kohli's success in the cricketing world.

"We were playing a U-19 match in Kolkata. He was batting overnight, yet partied all night and the next day he scored 250. I have seen that phase of Kohli as well. The best thing about him, according to me, is how he changed his physical aspect starting in 2012, after the World Cup. He was training, but because of his diet, his mental strength and cricket, in general, went to a different level," Ishant Sharma said.

Intense approach to the game

The pacer further added that "Sachin (Tendulkar) paaji used to say hope is not a word, it's a feeling. But if you speak to Virat Kohli, the word 'hope' does not exist in his dictionary. His dictionary only has 'belief'. If you have belief, you can do anything. He is so intense," Ishant Sharma further added.

In the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli showcased an outstanding performance, accumulating a total of 639 runs in 14 league matches at an impressive strike rate of 139.82. Throughout the 16th edition of the IPL, Kohli demonstrated his batting prowess by smashing two centuries and recording six fifties. However, despite his exceptional IPL form, Kohli struggled to leave a mark in the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final against Australia.