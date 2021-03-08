Parthiv Patel birthday special: Lesser-known facts about the 'Pocket Rocket' from Gujarat

Born on March 9, 1985 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Parthiv Patel turns 36. Parthiv made headlines when he became the youngest wicketkeeper to play an International Test match.

He was just 17 years and 152 days old when he made his international debut in August 2002 against England in the second Test at Nottingham. He joined the Indian squad after Ajay Ratra got injured in the first Test.

Known as one of the chirpiest cricketer on the field, Parthiv was known for irritating many batsmen by continuously chatting from behind the stumps. During the Border-Gavaskar series Down Under in the year 2004, he even tried to sledge the Australian legend Steve Waugh.

Parthiv was dropped after featuring in a few games early on in his career. He made a comeback in the Indian team in 2016 against England as a replacement for then injured Wriddhiman Saha. As a result, Parthiv played his first Test in eight years.

In the 50-over format, the wicket-keeper batsman made his debut in 2003. He was also a part of the 2003 World Cup squad but he didn't get a chance to feature in the playing XI.

Parthiv played 25 Tests, 2 T20Is, and 38 ODIs for India, managing to score 1,706 runs across all formats. He announced his retirement from International cricket in December, 2020.

The wicket-keeper batsman represented various teams in the IPL and has had an illustrious domestic career. He led Gujarat in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy. Under his leadership, Gujarat managed to win its first Ranji Trophy title after defeating Mumbai in the final.