 'Part Time MP Whenever Convenient': Did Virender Sehwag Take A Dig At Gautam Gambhir?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Part Time MP Whenever Convenient': Did Virender Sehwag Take A Dig At Gautam Gambhir?

'Part Time MP Whenever Convenient': Did Virender Sehwag Take A Dig At Gautam Gambhir?

Virender Sehwag said that he is happy being involved with cricket and doing commentary, rather than be a part-time MP.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
article-image

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag was asked about his political ambitions by a user on X to Tuesday to which he clearly responded by saying that he has no interest in the field but netizens feel he also took a dig at BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, who triggered a massive row on Tuesday after flashing his middle finger at cricket fans during India's Group B match in the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal in Kandy on Monday.

"I always thought you should’ve been MP Before Gautam Gambhir," an X user named Siddharth Pai asked Sehwag.

But Sehwag expressed that he is happy being involved with cricket and doing commentary, rather than be a "part-time" Member of Parliament (MP).

Read Also
‘Virender Sehwag Knew This Before Anyone Else’: Nawab Of Najafgarh Responds To X User On...
article-image

Sehwag's dig at Gambhir

His reply was probably a dig aimed at his friend and former opening partner Gambhir, who is an MP from East Delhi and mentor of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants apart from being a commentator.

"I am not at all interested in politics. Have been approached by both major parties in the last two elections.

"My view is that most entertainers or sportsman should not enter politics as most are their for their own ego and hunger for power and barely spare genuine time for people, few are exceptions but generally most only do PR.

"I love being involved with cricket and commentating and being a part time MP whenever convenient is not something i ever aspire for," Sehwag replied.

Read Also
'A Lie Can Travel Half Way Around The World': Gautam Gambhir Reacts To Rumours Over His...
article-image
Read Also
Gautam Gambhir Says Middle Finger Gesture Wasn't Towards Virat Kohli Fans, Claims 'Pakistanis Were...
article-image

Gambhir shows middle finger to fans

A video went viral on X which showed Gambhir making the gesture after hearing 'Kohli, Kohli' chants. Gambhir doesn't share friendly relations with his former India teammate Virat Kohli ever since their fallout in the Indian Premier League in 2013.

Gambhir however, clarified later that he reacted after hearing anti-India slogans from a few Pakistani fans which was clearly audible in another video which emerged later on social media.

Gambhir faced a lot of backlash on social media from cricket fans and political parties like AAP for his shocking behaviour.

Read Also
Gautam Gambhir Middle Finger Row: Now Fans Heard Chanting 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' As Another Video...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jay Shah Under Fire Over Asia Cup Scheduling Mess: PCB, Fans Livid As ACC Reverses Decision To Shift...

Jay Shah Under Fire Over Asia Cup Scheduling Mess: PCB, Fans Livid As ACC Reverses Decision To Shift...

ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Shocked As India vs Pakistan Tickets On Sale For ₹57 Lakh, Upto 2 Crore...

ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Shocked As India vs Pakistan Tickets On Sale For ₹57 Lakh, Upto 2 Crore...

'Part Time MP Whenever Convenient': Did Virender Sehwag Take A Dig At Gautam Gambhir?

'Part Time MP Whenever Convenient': Did Virender Sehwag Take A Dig At Gautam Gambhir?

World Cup 2023: Team India's 15 Men Tasked With Bringing World Cup Trophy Home

World Cup 2023: Team India's 15 Men Tasked With Bringing World Cup Trophy Home

'Are You Supporting I.N.D.I.A Alliance?': Fans Troll Mumbai Indians Over Tweet On World Cup Squad

'Are You Supporting I.N.D.I.A Alliance?': Fans Troll Mumbai Indians Over Tweet On World Cup Squad