'Part Time MP Whenever Convenient': Did Virender Sehwag Take A Dig At Gautam Gambhir?

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag was asked about his political ambitions by a user on X to Tuesday to which he clearly responded by saying that he has no interest in the field but netizens feel he also took a dig at BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, who triggered a massive row on Tuesday after flashing his middle finger at cricket fans during India's Group B match in the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal in Kandy on Monday.

"I always thought you should’ve been MP Before Gautam Gambhir," an X user named Siddharth Pai asked Sehwag.

But Sehwag expressed that he is happy being involved with cricket and doing commentary, rather than be a "part-time" Member of Parliament (MP).

Sehwag's dig at Gambhir

His reply was probably a dig aimed at his friend and former opening partner Gambhir, who is an MP from East Delhi and mentor of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants apart from being a commentator.

"I am not at all interested in politics. Have been approached by both major parties in the last two elections.

"My view is that most entertainers or sportsman should not enter politics as most are their for their own ego and hunger for power and barely spare genuine time for people, few are exceptions but generally most only do PR.

"I love being involved with cricket and commentating and being a part time MP whenever convenient is not something i ever aspire for," Sehwag replied.

Gambhir shows middle finger to fans

A video went viral on X which showed Gambhir making the gesture after hearing 'Kohli, Kohli' chants. Gambhir doesn't share friendly relations with his former India teammate Virat Kohli ever since their fallout in the Indian Premier League in 2013.

Gambhir however, clarified later that he reacted after hearing anti-India slogans from a few Pakistani fans which was clearly audible in another video which emerged later on social media.

Gambhir faced a lot of backlash on social media from cricket fans and political parties like AAP for his shocking behaviour.