 Paris Paralympics 2024: General Upendra Dwivedi Sends His Best Wishes To Indian Parathletes, Holds Interaction Through Video Call
The Indian Army is represented by four outstanding para-athletes in the upcoming Paralympics, who have been preparing rigorously to bring laurels to the nation.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
General Upendra Dwivedi speaks to Para athletes | (Credits: Twitter)

In a remarkable show of solidarity and support, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), interacted with India's inspirational para-athletes through a video call, extending his best wishes ahead of the much-anticipated Paralympics at Paris 2024.

This heartwarming interaction is a testament to the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to fostering sportsmanship and excellence among its members, encouraging them to aim for the highest achievements on the global stage.

The official page of the Indian army posted on X, "Together We Rise: Supporting Our Para Athletes on Their Olympic Journey". General Upendra Dwivedi , COAS, interacted with our Inspiring Para Athletes through a video call and extended his best wishes ahead of the Paralympics Paris 2024.

Indian Army is proudly represented by 4 remarkable athletes as part of the Para Athletics Contingent. General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, and all ranks of the Indian Army salute the tenacity and dedication of our Para Athletes and proudly stand with them in their quest for glory. Best of luck to them as they head to Paris 2024.

India's largest ever Paralympics contingent will compete in this edition:

These athletes have not only overcome personal and physical challenges but have also set exemplary standards of determination and perseverance. The names of these remarkable athletes are Subedar Soman Rana (Shotput), Sub K Narayana (Rowing), Nb Sub Hokato Sema (Shotput), Nb Sub Amir Ahmad Bhat (Shooting). The wife of NK Gajender Singh, Simran Sharma, will also represent India in Athletics.

After the sporting extravaganza that was the Paris Olympics, the sporting action will continue with the Paris Paralympics from August 28 onwards and will go on till September 8.

As Chef de Mission, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) vice president Satya Prakash Sangwan will lead India's largest-ever contingent of 84 para-athletes competing across 12 sports disciplines. His role will be pivotal in ensuring that the Indian team has the support and guidance they need to excel on the global stage.

