 Paris Olympics: Ray Of Hope For Vinesh Phogat As CAS Agrees To Hear Wrestler's Appeal Against Disqualification
Vinesh Phogat, 29, was disqualified from competing in the final bout after being found 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in on Wednesday morning.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Vinesh Phogat. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has accepted Vinesh Phogat's appeal regarding her disqualification from the Paris Olympics, where she was set to compete in the 50kg women’s wrestling gold medal match.

Reports indicate that CAS has agreed to review Phogat's protest and will hear the case at 5.30 pm IST, with a final verdict expected either by Thursday evening or Friday.

Heartbreak for Vinesh

Phogat, 29, was disqualified from competing in the final bout after being found 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in on Wednesday morning.

This setback came after her remarkable performance on Tuesday, where she stunned the previously unbeaten Yui Susaki of Japan in her opening match, positioning herself as a strong contender for the gold.

In her appeal to CAS, Phogat has requested that she be awarded a joint silver medal in the 50kg category, citing the extraordinary circumstances surrounding her disqualification.

The appeal highlights the tremendous effort Phogat and her team put into shedding the excess weight, which she had gained in an attempt to replenish vital fluids lost during her intense bouts on Tuesday.

Hospitalised after disqualification

Despite working tirelessly through the night alongside her coach, support staff, and the Indian contingent's chief medical officer, Phogat was unable to shed the last 100 grams.

The extreme dehydration caused by these efforts led to her being admitted to the polyclinic in the Games Village, where she received IV drips.

Furore in Indian sporting fraternity

Phogat's disqualification has sparked widespread discussion, as many believe her efforts and performance merit recognition, despite the unfortunate turn of events.

The outcome of her appeal could set a significant precedent in how such cases are handled in the future. All eyes are now on CAS as the wrestling world awaits its final verdict.

