Paris Olympics: India's Nisha Dahiya Leaves Wrestling Mat In Tears After Arm Injury During Women's 68Kg QF; VIDEO

India's Nisha Dahiya suffered a massive heartbreak in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 after she crashed out of the women's wrestling event due to a right arm injury.

Dahiya was leading 6-1 in her 68kg quarterfinal bout second round when she suffered the injury caused by her opponent, Sol Gum Pak of North Korea. Dahiya had won the first round 4-0.

The bout was stopped several times as a tearful Dahiya got medical treatment from the official doctors. But she couldn't carry on wrestling with the same aggression due to the massive handicap.

With just 10 seconds left and the score tied at 8-8, it was clear Nisha from Haryana had lost her steam, eventually giving up in the final moments.

Dahiya eventually lost 8-10 against Sol Gum Pak to crash out in tears. Dahiya was almost inconsolable after the defeat.

So near yet so far for Nisha

Nisha might still get a shot in the repechage round if her North Korean opponent makes it to the final. But, she was in tears after the match, so her emotional state is a big question mark.

Earlier, Nisha won her first bout against Ukraine's Sova Rizhko, scoring 6-4, as the wrestling events kicked off at the Games.

As India's only contender in the heavyweight category, and an Asian Championships silver medallist, Nisha handled her Ukrainian opponent without much trouble.