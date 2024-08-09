Paris Olympics 2024: Silver-Medalist Neeraj Chopra Steps Aside To Allow Bronze Winner PR Sreejesh As India's Flagbearer At Closing Ceremony

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha revealed that the silver medalist Neeraj Chopra has graciously stepped aside to allow retired Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh to become joint-flagbearer for India at the closing ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024.

Sreejesh officially retired from international hockey after India's successive Olympic bronze medal win by defeating Spain 2-1. The 36-year-old had already announced that the Paris Olympics would be his final appearance in his international career.

Since the Paris Olympics have come to an closing end, IOA has appointed as Manu Bhaker as the female flagbearer for India, but the male flagbearer was not fixed as PR Sreejesh and Neeraj Chopra was in the mix to lead Indian contingent alongside Manu Bhaker with the Indian flag at the closing ceremony of the 30th edition of the Summer Games.

However, Neeraj Chopra was graceful enough to allow Sreejesh to be the male flagbearer for India at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics. Speaking to the PTI, PT Usha stated that javelin throw star himself suggested PR Sreejesh's name for the flagbearer at the closing ceremony.

"I spoke with Neeraj Chopra and appreciate the spontaneity and grace with which he agreed that Sreejesh should be the flag-bearer at the Closing Ceremony." Usha said.

"He told me ‘Ma’am, even if you had not asked me, I would have suggested Sree bhai’s name’. It is reflective of the immense respect Neeraj has for Sreejesh and his contribution to Indian sport." he added.