 Paris Olympics 2024: Punjab CM Announces ₹1 Crore Each For 10 Players From State After India Wins Historic Bronze
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 09:24 PM IST
article-image

Congratulating the Indian hockey team for creating history by bagging the bronze medal in Paris Olympics 2024, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that 10 players from the state will be rewarded with cash prizes worth Rs 1 crore each as per policy of state government.

In a congratulatory message, the CM said that the Indian players have made the entire country proud by exhibiting the best game and trouncing Spain by 2-1.

He said that the Indian Hockey players displayed one of the finest games in this prestigious match and steered their team to victory.

Mann also said that India has won two consecutive medals in Tokyo and Paris after a gap of 52 years. Prior to this, the Indian hockey squad had won two consecutive medals in 1968 at Mexico and 1972 at Munich.

The CM also reiterated that this historic win will pave the way for restoring the pristine glory of the national game in the country.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh's brace, the Men in Blue came back from behind to defeat Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match. The Spanish had taken the lead in the first quarter through their skipper Miralles before Harmanpreet & Co. hit back in the second and third quarters to equalise and then secure victory to clinch their second successive bronze at the Olympics.

This was India's 13th Olympic medal and fourth bronze in men's hockey. India is the most successful Olympic nation in the sport.

