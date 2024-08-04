Paris Olympics 2024: German Cyclist Stops At Cafe For Toilet Facilities During Race; Video

Nils Politt. | (Image Credits: Getty)

German cyclist Nils Politt harked back into the moment of the 1960s when professional riders used to stop by to get food, water, or refuel themselves to go again. A similar incident happened when Politt halted at Cafe des deux Moulins, with fans hounding him as a a video of the same surfaced on social media.

The 30-year-old athlete was seen coming out of a bar after using the restroom through a herd of fans to get back to his cycle. However, it was a forgettable contest for Politt as he finished 70th, almost 20 minutes after the eventual gold medalist Remco Evenepoel, belonging to Belgium.

"I did not count how much time it took me" - Nils Politt

Speaking to reporters after the match, Politt admitted that he had consumed a bit too much water and gels, causing an upset stomach.

"I did not count how much time it took me. It was really warm, we were drinking a lot of water, ate a lot of gels and normally I don't have problems but today I had an upset stomach."