Snoop Dogg is set to add some major star power to the Olympic flame relay in Paris.

The 52-year-old rap legend, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., will be one of the final torchbearers, carrying the flame through Saint-Denis, a northern suburb of Paris and home to the Stade de France Olympic Stadium, this Friday.

Final Stages of the Relay

Saint-Denis is the second-to-last stop for the Olympic flame before it heads to its final destination at the Eiffel Tower. The flame's journey across France started back in May and has seen a bunch of different celebs and personalities take their turn with the torch. Big names like former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, Formula One driver Charles Leclerc, and actress Halle Berry have all had the honor.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Snoop, who hails from Los Angeles (the host city for the 2028 Olympics), is bringing his unique style to the event, showing just how global and diverse the Olympics are. It's not every day you see a rap icon carrying the Olympic torch, and Snoop's participation is sure to draw a lot of attention and excitement.

Star-Studded Affair in Saint-Denis

He won’t be alone in Saint-Denis, either. French actress Laetitia Casta and rapper MC Solaar will join him, making it a star-studded affair. Their presence adds to the buzz and highlights the mix of international and local talents coming together for this symbolic event.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More Than Just a Flame

The Olympic torch relay isn't just about moving a flame from one place to another; it's about spreading inspiration, unity, and excitement. Each torchbearer brings their own story and background, adding to the rich tapestry of the Olympics. As the torch travels to its final stop in Paris, it carries the dreams and hopes of people all over the world, all gearing up for the big kickoff of the Olympic Games.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Symbol of the Olympic Spirit

This relay is a powerful reminder of what the Olympics stand for: bringing together people from all corners of the globe in a celebration of sport, culture, and humanity. With the likes of Snoop Dogg, Laetitia Casta, and MC Solaar carrying the flame, the journey is bound to be memorable and filled with moments that capture the spirit of the Games. The excitement is building, and everyone is eagerly awaiting the grand opening ceremony that will mark the start of an unforgettable Olympic experience.