Paris 2024 Paralympics: World's Second-Tallest Man, Forced To Sleep On Floor, To Get Custom-Sized Bigger Bed

Morteza Mehrzadselakjan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Standing at 8 feet 1 inch, Iran Volleyball player Morteza Mehrzadselakjan is set to get a new bed after the existing one in the Paris 2024 Paralympics proved to be insufficient for his height. However, the organisers of the Paralympics have reportedly confirmed that Mehrzadselakjan will get a new one after his coach complained about the same.

Three years ago during the Tokyo Paralympics, Morteza had a special bed custom-made for him due to his height; however, his coach questioned why the case was not similar on this occasion. In the 2016 edition, the 36-year-old became the tallest athlete to feature in the Paralympics.

Z takim wieżowcem pod siatką 2,5 m 👀❗ - Morteza Mehrzadselakjan - Irańczycy nie mieli problemów z awansem do finału pic.twitter.com/xaiW3UzIal — TVP SPORT (@sport_tvppl) September 18, 2016

"He doesn’t have a special bed, but he has got the most important aim in his mind. It doesn’t matter for him whether he will lay on the floor or he’s not going to have enough to eat. In any way, he has the mind to become a champion," his coach said while speaking to Olympics.com.

"We are making available additional extensions" - Paralympics spokesperson

A paralympics spokesperson had revealed to Newsround as per BBC about receiving a request for two extensions on the standard beds from Iran's National Paralympic Committee (NPC). The spokesperson said in this regard:

"Since learning about the situation in the media, we are making available additional extensions. The situation will be resolved today."

Iran boasts of a sensational record in Volleyball, winning 7 out of 9 sitting volleyball tournaments and are hoping for their 8th this year.