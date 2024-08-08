 Paris 2024 Olympics: When And Where To Watch PR Sreejesh’s Last Game As Indian Hockey Team Aim For Bronze?
Paris 2024 Olympics: When And Where To Watch PR Sreejesh's Last Game As Indian Hockey Team Aim For Bronze?

India suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Germany in the semi-final of the Olympics.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
PR Sreejesh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Indian hockey goalkeeper Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh will feature in his last match for the country as the Men in Blue hope to exit Paris 2024 Olympics with a bronze medal. With that in mind, Harmanpreet Singh's men will face Spain for the bronze medal on Thursday (August 8th, 2024).

Sreejesh made his debut for India in 2006 and has been quite a loyal servant for the country, winning the 'Goalkeeper of the tournament' award in the 2014 and 2018 Champions Trophy. The 36-year-old has also captained the men's national team, notably, during the 2016 Men's Hockey Champions Trophy when the Men in Blue clinched silver. He was also part of the team that claimed bronze in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 and 2023 Asian Games squad that won gold.

The Kerala-born athlete has been equally magnificent in the ongoing edition of the Olympics and was especially sensational against Great Britain. With India forcing the match into a draw and a penalty shootout despite 1 man down, Sreejesh displayed top-notch skills to lead India to a win.

When and where to watch the men's hockey team bronze medal match?

Fans can catch the qualification round of the category live on the Sports18 network. As far as the live streaming details go, it will be available on Jio Cinema's website and application.

The event will begin at 5:30 pm, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). Although it seemed like the men's hockey team will walk away with gold on this occasion, a bronze would equally be a good achievement.

