Paris 2024 Olympics: When And Where To Watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz In Men's Tennis Singles Final?

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. | (Credits: Twitter)

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic and his latest Tennis rival Carlos Alcaraz will battle for the Olympic gold in the Tennis men's singles final on Sunday (August 4th) in Paris. The match between Djokovic and Alcaraz will be the rematch of this year's Wimbledon final when the latter prevailed in straight sets.

Djokovic beat Matthew Ebden, Rafael Nadal, Dominik, Koepfer, Stefanos, Stitsipas, and Lorenzo Musetti to reach the final. Meanwhile, Alcaraz defeated Hady Habib, Tallon Griekspoor, Roman Saifiullin, Tommy Paul, and Felix Auger-Aliassime to make it to the decider.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz has had the wood over Djokovic, defeating the champion Tennis player in the last two Wimbledon finals. Djokovic also hasn't had the best of times in the Olympics semi-finals, losing thrice.

The veteran star said he was glad to cross the semi-final hurdle and is eager to strike gold, saying, as quoted by India Today.

"I have been waiting for this for almost 20 years. I've played four Olympic Games, this is my fifth and I’ve never passed the semi-finals. I lost three semi-finals in my first four Olympic Games. I managed to overcome this big hurdle. I must be honest and say that I was thinking about all the semi-finals that I lost."

When and where to watch the Men's Tennis singles?

Fans can catch the qualification round of the category live on the Sports18 network. As far as the live streaming details go, it will be available on Jio Cinema's website and application.

The qualification round will begin at 3:30 pm, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). It will be a sweet redemption if Djokovic manages to defeat Alcaraz and clinches gold.