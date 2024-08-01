Paris 2024 Olympics: When And Where To Watch Manu Bhaker-Starring Women's Air Pistol 25m Qualification Event?

Manu Bhaker. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Manu Bhaker having a shot at capturing a third medal in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics, she will compete in the qualification round of Women's 25m Air Pistol shooting on Friday (August 2nd). The top 8 shooters from Friday's qualifying round of 25m Air Pistol will compete in the final on Saturday (Saturday August 3rd).

The 22-year-old will have her biggest competition in the form of Germany’s Doreen Vennekamp, who is currently holding the No.1 spot in the event. Vennekamp had captured gold in the World Shooting Championship in Baku last year and won the top prize in the mixed 25m Standard Pistol Team. The German athlete's achievements also includes one World Cup final, followed by three World Cup gold medals after finishing 7th in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Meanwhile, Bhaker has already won a bronze in the women's 10m Air pistol event and achieved the same with Sarabjot Singh in 10m mixed pistol event. Hence, the youngster will be keen to add to her collection.

When and where to watch the Women's Air Pistol 25m qualification match of Paris 2024 Olympics?

Fans can catch the qualification round of the category live on the Sports18 network. As far as the live streaming details go, it will be available on Jio Cinema website and application.

The qualification round will begin at 12:30 pm.