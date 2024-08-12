Paris 2024 Olympics: PM Modi To Meet Indian Contingent Sans Neeraj Chopra In New Delhi On Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meet with the Indian athletes returning from the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 15 in the national capital.

Javelin legend Neeraj Chopra won't be a part of the meet and greet with PM Modi as he left for Germany to seek medical advice and is unlikely to return home for at least a month.

Team India's second-best Olympic campaign

India clinched 6 medals at the Summer Games, their second-best performance after Tokyo 2020. The medals include 5 bronze and a silver.

Shooters Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale clinched the bronze medals while Neeraj Chopra bagged the lone silver for India after finishing second in the men's javelin final.

The Indian men's hockey team also finished with a bronze, their second in succession at the Summer Olympics. Wrestler Aman Sehrawat added the final bronze in India's medals tally.

Fingers crossed for Vinesh Phogat

But India's medals tally could increase by a silver pending the CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the 50kg women's freestyle wrestling final. Phogat was 100 grams over weight on the morning of the bout and was therefore, disqualified by the IOC and placed last in the event.

Phogat and the Indian Olympic Association filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), asking for a joint-silver medal to be awarded to the wrestler from Haryana.

Final decision on Phogat on Aug 13

The ad hoc division of CAS has extended the time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 5:00 p.m. on August 13, 2024.

Phogat is expected to be a part of the contingent which meets with the PM on Thursday. Phogat and Sehrawat are scheduled to land in Delhi at 10.30 am on Tuesday.