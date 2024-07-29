Paris 2024 Olympics Medals Tally: India Slip To 25th Spot As Manu Bhaker Remains Country's Only Medalist So Far

Manu Bhaker. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India failed to add up to their medal tally on Monday (July 29th) as Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, who won bronze on Sunday, remains the only medalist thus far in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal missed out on the opportunity to clinch a medal on Monday, with India slipping to the last spot of 25, as a result.

In 2018, doctors told Arjun Babuta he would never be able to shoot again



For him, making Paris itself is an achievement: https://t.co/iBPF69Lb4z @ZENIADCUNHA ✍️ | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/20Lg0Ts4o9 — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) July 29, 2024

The men's 10m Air Rifle event on Monday saw Arjun rack up scores of 105.7, 104.9, 105.5, 105.4, 104.0, and 104.6 in his opportunities with an aggregate of 630.1 points. It meant that he finished 4th and narrowly missed out on a medal. Meanwhile, Ramita Jindal finished on the 7th spot in the final of the 10-metre air rifle women's competition. She missed out on several shots, managing only a score of 145.3.

Bronze medal up for grabs on Tuesday in mixed event of 10m Air Pistol:

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker, who won the bronze on Sunday, will team up with Sarabjot Singh on Tuesday in the mixed event of 10m air pistol shooting against South Korea. Meanwhile, Bhaker said after winning India's first medal in the Olympics:

"After Tokyo I was very disappointed and it took me a very long time to overcome that. Frankly speaking, I really can't explain how good I am feeling today. I was fighting with all the energy I have. Really grateful that I could win the bronze. I read Bhagavad Gita and always tried to do what I am supposed to do, left everything else to god."