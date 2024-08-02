Paris 2024 Olympics Day 7: India At 24th Spot But Medals Tally Stays At 3 After Mixed Archery Team Misses Out

Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat. | (Credits: Twitter)

Day 7 of the Paris 2024 Olympics ended with 3 medals for India, with Manu Bhaker bagging a couple and Swapnil Kusale managing 1. The Indian mixed archery team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara had two opportunities to win medals on Friday (August 2nd, 2024), but failed to capitalize on even one.

Bhakat and Bommadevara had beaten Spain to reach the semi-final of the contest and lost to South Korea in the next stage. With a bronze medal still up for grabs, the Indian pair took on USA's pair of Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison and lost by a scoreline of 6-2 again.

Ankita Bhakat looked so devastated after missing out the bronze medal 🥉!!



Chin up girl, you already made us proud by taking us to the first medal match of Archery ❤️😭#AbkitaBhakat #IndianArchery #Archery #ParisOlympics2024 #IndiaAtParis24 #Dhiraj #TeamIndia #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/bbyCtX7WCe — Priyanshu Kumar (@priyanshusports) August 2, 2024

Bhakat especially copped plenty of criticism for her performance in the Bronze Medal game.

Manu Bhaker qualifies for the final of women's 25m Air Pistol event:

Bhaker, who already has 2 Bronze medals under her belt, stood 2nd in the qualification event of the women's 25m Air Pistol event held on Friday. Hence, she will compete for a historic medal on Saturday (August 3rd).

Among other results on Friday, Indian men's hockey team stunned Australia by a convincing scoreline of 3-2. It proved to be India's first victory over Australia in the Olympics in the sport since 1972 as the Men in Blue bounced back after losing to Belgium. Shuttler Lakshya Sen also advanced to the semi-finals of the Men's Badminton singles despite losing the first game of the bout.