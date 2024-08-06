Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10: India Slips To 59th Position In Medal Tally As Lakshya Sen & Skeet Mixed Team Miss Out On Winning Bronze

India had another medal-less day as the medal hopeful Lakshya Sen missed out on winning the Bronze medal in the badminton men's singles at the Paris Olympics 2024. Sen was one of the medal hopefuls for India in the ongoing edition of the Summer Games.

Lakshya Sen had another shot a winning his maiden Olympic medal after losing the semifinal clash to the eventual Olympic champion Vikter Axelsen. In the bronze medal match, Lakshya Sen won the opening games but lost his momentum due to elbow injury and lost the next two games, eventually settling for fourth-place finish.

Apart from Lakshya Sen, Skeet shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka failed to win the bronze medal after losing to China in the third-place play off in the mixed team event.

Nisha Dahiya kicked off their campaign with quarterfinal win over Ukraine's Sova Rhizko Tetiana in women's freestyle 68 kg. Dahiya would have hoped to make it to the semifinal but hopes were dashed after a heartbreaking defeat to Pak Sol Gum of North Korea.

Amid the disappointment Day 10 of India's campaign at Paris Olympics 2024, there is good news that Avinash Sable has qualified for the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase by fifth in the heats. Women's table tennis team Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath qualified for the quarterfinals.

At the end of Day 10, India's medal tally stands at 3 and currently at the 59th position. India won all three medals in shooting.