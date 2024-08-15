Paris 2024 Olympics: Bronze Medallist Aman Sehrawat Promoted To OSD By Northern Railways

21-year-old Aman Sehrawat won bronze in men's |

The Northern Railways on Wednesday promoted wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, to the post of officer on special duty (OSD), an official said.

Sehrawat bagged the bronze medal in the 57kg freestyle category, becoming India's youngest ever Olympic medallist at 21. His effort helped India win its sixth medal at the Paris Olympics.

"In a meeting held at the Northern Railway Headquarters, General Manager Shri Shobhan Chaudhuri presented a token of appreciation to the Olympian for winning the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024.

"On this occasion, Shri Sujit Kumar Mishra, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Northern Railway promoted Shri Aman Sehrawat for his Olympic medal win and appointed him as OSD/Sports," Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu S Upadhyay said in a press statement.

"Shri Aman Sehrawat, an Indian freestyle wrestler, brought immense pride and glory to the nation by winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. His dedication, hard work, and perseverance have been an inspiration to millions," he said.

After winning the Olympic medal, the 21-year-old said he could hardly believe that he won an Olympic medal for the country. However, he has already set his sights on the 2028 Olympics. As quoted by ANI, he remarked:

"I am very happy and I still can't believe that I have won a medal for the country at the Olympics... I was hoping for the gold but I am happy with bronze as well. It was a speechless moment when I stood on the podium... from today, my next target will be to prepare for the 2028 Olympics and 2026 Asian Games."

