Paris 2024: International Boxing To Award Angela Carini With Olympic Champion Prize Money After Iman Khelif Fight Row

The International Boxing Association (IBA) dropped some big news on Saturday, announcing that they’re giving Italian boxer Angela Carini the same cash prize that gold medalists will get at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Angela made headlines when she quit her women's 66kg Round of 16 fight against Algeria’s Imane Khelif. After taking a solid hit to the face, Carini backed out.

Turns out, Khelif had failed a gender test at the last world championships and got booted for it. The whole thing left Carini in tears and fans furious, with many claiming she was forced to fight a "biological male."

IBA chief speaks on the issue

IBA President Kremlev was moved by Carini’s tears, saying, "I couldn't stand seeing her cry. We need to protect our boxers. Women’s boxing is being destroyed by this. Only eligible athletes should compete for safety’s sake."

Kremlev also mentioned support for Sitora Turdibekova from Uzbekistan, who lost to Lin Yu-ting from Chinese Taipei. Lin was also deemed ineligible by the IBA in 2023 after failing a gender test.

In a bold move back in May, the IBA decided to give Olympic champs and medalists at Paris 2024 some serious prize money. This is all about supporting the athletes, their coaches, and National Federations, and showing IBA’s commitment to those who work hard in boxing.

Prize Money Breakdown

Gold medalists will score a hefty $100,000. The athlete gets $50,000, their National Federation $25,000, and the coach $25,000.

Silver medalists will take home $50,000, with $25,000 going to the athlete and the other half split between the coach and the National Federation. Bronze medalists get $25,000, with $12,500 for the athlete and $12,500 shared.

Plus, those who finish 5th will get $10,000 each. Overall, the IBA is committing over $3.1 million USD to more than 100 boxers.