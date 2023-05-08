'Parchi Parchi': Spectators resort to derogatory slogans towards Shan Masood during PAK vs NZ 5th ODI in Karachi, (WATCH)

Spectators at the stadium during Pakistan's fifth ODI against New Zealand singled out cricketer Shan Masood as the target of their derogatory slogans. The spectators chanted the Urdu word 'Parchi,' which translates to 'receipt' in English. However, in Pakistan, 'Parchi' has a different connotation and refers to a player who has received preferential treatment and a place in the team due to influential backing, also known as nepotism. The term implies that the player has not earned their place on merit, but rather through unfair means.

Kiwis avoid series whitewash

New Zealand secured a consolation win in the fifth ODI against Pakistan in Karachi, thanks to a collective batting effort and some disciplined bowling. Will Young and Tom Latham both scored half-centuries, and the Kiwis were well-served by three-wicket hauls from Henry Shipley and Rachin Ravindra.

In response to New Zealand's total of 299, Pakistan were in trouble early on as Shan Masood, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan all fell for single-digit scores. Opener Fakhar Zaman struggled to get going and eventually departed for a cautious 33 off 64 balls. By the 19th over, Pakistan were in a precarious position at 66/4.

However, Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed mounted a recovery, putting on a partnership of 97 for the fifth wicket. Shipley, who had earlier taken the wickets of Babar and Rizwan, returned to the attack and broke the partnership by dismissing Salman for 57.

Despite losing wickets regularly at the other end, Iftikhar continued to fight on and brought up his fifty in quick time. He eventually finished unbeaten on 94, but he was left stranded when Haris Rauf was run out in the 47th over. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 252, falling short of New Zealand's total by 47 runs.

The win for New Zealand meant that they avoided a series whitewash, while Pakistan failed to hold onto the number one ranking they had achieved just 48 hours earlier.