Paolo Rossi, Italy's 1982 World Cup hero and football legend, passes away at 64

Rome [Italy]: Italy's top-scorer in the 1982 World Cup-winning campaign Paolo Rossi has died at the age of 64 on Thursday.

Football Italia announced the news quoting Italian TV channel RAI Sport, for whom Rossi had been working as a pundit. "Such terribly sad news: Paolo Rossi has left us," said RAI Sport presenter Enrico Varriale, who did not disclose the cause of death.

"Unforgettable Pablito, who made all of us fall in love in that summer of 1982 and who was a precious and competent work colleague in RAI over recent years. RIP dear Paolo," he added.

Rossi's wife Federica Cappelletti confirmed the news on social media, followed by his RAI colleague Varriale. During his playing career, the striker represented Juventus, Como, Vicenza, Perugia, Milan and Hellas Verona until his retirement in 1987.