Pan Pacific Open: Former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova ousted in Tokyo

Former world No.1 Karolina Pliskova lost 6-3, 6-4 to Petra Martic in Round 2 of the Pan Pacific Open on Thursday.

Martic kept her nerve as 2018 champion Pliskova lost hers. The Czech tennis star was not at her best, while Martic played steadily throughout, breaking twice in each set, including the final games of each set.

Great player

Pliskova handed the win to her fellow tall baseliner with her fifth double fault. "Karolina is a great player and she's beaten me many times in the past, so I expected a tough match," Martic said. "So I was just happy to win it."

She won it in the nick of time as it started to rain right at the end of the second set. A third set would have been under the roof of Ariake Coliseum.

"I was hoping we would play outdoors because it's an outdoor tournament, but at match point, it started to rain really hard, so I was really happy to win that point," Martic said.

Naomi Osaka withdraws

Meanwhile, defending champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the event ahead of her second-round match due to illness on Thursday.

"I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said in a statement.

"It's an honor to be able to play at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in front of the amazing fans here in Japan. This has and always will be a special tournament for me and I wish I could have stepped on court, but my body won't let me. I will see you next year."

Osaka didn't specify the illness and said before the tournament she was fit and healthy. She was champion of the previous Pan Pacific in 2019 and advanced to the second round this week after Daria Saville retired with a knee injury in their first-round match.