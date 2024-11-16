Pakistani Journalist Rakes Up Champions Trophy Row During US State Department's Daily Press Briefing, Here's What Happened Next; Video

Pakistani Journalist Rakes Up Champions Trophy Row During Daily Press Briefing Of US State Department; Here's What Happened Next |

A Pakistani journalist raked up the controversy around the Champions Trophy 2025 that is scheduled to take place in Pakistan, during the daily press briefing of the Department of State of USA. The tournament has already made a buzz after Indian government refused to send the Indian Cricket team to Pakistan for the tournament.

The issue gained further prominence on November 14, when a Pakistani journalist raised the matter during the US Department of State's daily press briefing. Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel was questioned about his stance on the situation, with the journalist referring to the tournament as the second-most biggest cricket event after the World Cup.

Here's What Happened At The Press Briefing

In his question, the Pakistani journalist said, "There's a big cricket event in Pakistan." Patel surprised by his question said, "Cricket, Oh I did not - didn't have that on my bingo card. Go ahead."

The journalist then continued, "It's the biggest event after the Cricket World Cup and India, due to participate in that event, but the Indian Govt refused to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan. Last time Indian team was in Pakistan in 2008. Due to political tensions, India never travel to Pakistan. So, I mean, do you really think that mixing politics with the sport is a good idea? I mean, what is your say?"

Patel replied to the question in a very diplomatic way, avoiding to comment on the controversy. The Principal Deputy Spokesperson said, "So look, first, as it relates to relations between India and Pakistan, that is certainly for them to speak to, whether it be through sports or other things. I will let them speak to their own bilateral relationship. Certainly not something for us to get in the middle of, but sports is certainly a potent and connecting force."

"You have seen this Secretary, this department really prioritize the role that sports diplomacy has in connecting people. It is something that I know is incredibly important to our current Under Secretary for Public Affairs and Public Diplomacy Lee Satterfield; it's something that our former Under Secretary for Public Affairs and Public Diplomacy Liz Allen really championed. At the end of the day, sports connects so many people and it's a great way for those human-to-human and people-to-people ties that this administration has really prioritized," he added before pointing out at another journalist for the next question.

BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla Clarifies Board's Stand On Issue

In India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajiv Shukla clarified the board’s stance, stating that their decision aligns with the directives of the Indian government. According to Shukla, the Home Ministry’s instructions have been communicated to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, “As far as the Champions Trophy is concerned, whatever the government decides, we will follow. We have conveyed the government’s message to the ICC accordingly.”

The dispute deepened after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the Champions Trophy schedule earlier this year. While India’s refusal to participate is based on governmental directives, the PCB has also rejected the possibility of a hybrid model, where matches could be split between Pakistan and a neutral venue.