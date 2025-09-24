Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?

Image: ACC/X

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage continues with a high-stakes clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled for September 25 at 8 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance in the tournament so far, and this match could be pivotal in determining which side edges closer to a spot in the final.

Pakistan comes into the game on the back of solid performances from their top and middle order, with their bowlers also making crucial breakthroughs at key moments. The team has relied heavily on its spin duo to control the middle overs, while the pacers have been tasked with exploiting early movement and any seam assistance on offer.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, has impressed with a balanced lineup, combining seasoned players with promising youngsters. Despite facing challenges in previous Super 4 games, the team has shown it can bounce back under pressure.

The toss could play a crucial role in Dubai, where dew in the second innings can make bowling tricky. Teams batting second in this venue have historically benefited from easier batting conditions, adding an extra layer of strategy to the game. Fielding under lights and adapting to pitch conditions will be vital for both sides.

As both sides seek to consolidate their Super 4 campaign, this game promises high intensity, tactical battles, and moments of individual brilliance. Cricket fans can expect an intriguing contest where momentum, strategy, and execution will be key in shaping the result at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Squad Details

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Dubai will take place at 7:30 PM IST, while the play will kickstart at 8:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Network in India.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the SonyLiv App and Website.